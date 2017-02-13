State Representative Pushing For Construction Of A New Soo Lock

The Michigan Nurses Association has filed allegations of an unfair labor practice against Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
“There were people sleeping and I don't think everybody would have made it out.”
An explosion caused a fire at the Green Mill Motel in Manton Wednesday Morning.
A family is devastated after burying their happy and healthy teen.
A family’s dangerous discovery on a beach has a local village cleaning up.
A growing multi-agency investigation has now led to the arrest of six people.
A former Clare County probate court employee has been sentenced to jail.
Police are still searching for a fourth suspect after an armed robbery in Traverse City.
The 9 &10 news team, on scene Tuesday where some dangerous drugs were found inside a Clare County home.
A Manistee County man is facing charges, accused of selling and making meth.
