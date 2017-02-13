State Representative Pushing For Construction Of A New Soo Lock

A local lawmaker is trying to push construction of a new Soo lock.

State Representative Lee Chatfield who covers Chippewa County introduced the resolution today.

He’s asking President Trump and the U.S. Congress to fully fund the project.

Congress already gave the okay to build a lock the size of the Poe Lock back in 1987.

In 2007, congress authorized construction.

The Poe Lock is the only lock large enough for thousand foot freighters.

Its proposed twin is yet to be built because of a lack of federal funding.

Representative Chatfield says the locks are vital to shipping, and if the Poe Lock goes down, it would have a huge impact on the industry.

A new lock would take 10 years to build.