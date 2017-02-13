Montcalm Co. Public Safety Director Resigns: Facing Health Care Fraud Charges

An update on a story we first brought you back in December, when a Montcalm County public safety director and his ex-wife were facing health care fraud charges.

Mark Reiss resigned today.

He had served in the role in Greenville since 2013

Reiss divorced his wife in 2014.

He's accused of illegally keeping his wife on his health insurance after the divorce.

Christine Reiss is charged with reporting a false claim.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are waiting to go to trial.