Detroit Police Shot And Killed Man Who Grabbed An Officer's Gun Upon Being Arrested

Detroit police shot and killed a man following a chase and a struggle.

Police say the man was trying to get away when he lost control while driving, hit a utility pole and then took off running.

The police chief says officers were trying to handcuff the suspect when he tried to grab the officer's gun.

They got into a fight and the officer shot him.

That officer was not hurt.