Family, Friends Remember Grand Traverse Co. Man Who Died on Lake Skegemog

The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians is mourning the loss of a tribal member.

Michael Shananaquet’s body was recovered from Lake Skegemog on Saturday.

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says his snowmobile went off the ice and into open water around 8:30 Friday night.

A person nearby called 911 when they heard him yelling for help.

When first responders got there, they found a snowmobile track that led from shore out to open water, but couldn’t find the snowmobile or Michael.

Saturday morning a dive team recovered his body.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson sat down with Michael’s family to find out how they’re remembering him today.

“It's been difficult, but everyone has banded together.”

Since news broke Friday night of Michael Shananaquet’s tragic accident, family and friends have not left each other’s sides.

“It gives me goosebumps. Just the love and love for Michael,” says Nicole Genereaux, Michael’s friend.

Dawn Taylor met Michael 11 years ago. She says he loved caring for their family.

“He was a nice dad. He helped me with stuff. He helped me with Boy Scouts and building the boat that I played with,” says Keegan Shananaquet, Michael’s son.

And he was a skilled handy man.

“He did carpentry and automotive and he found welding to be his love,” says Dawn Taylor, Michael’s wife. “He got his degree in it and he started working for Great Lakes Stainless, but he also stayed working at the casino and he did other odd jobs all the time.”

When Michael wasn’t working, he was always outside.

“Mostly he was fishing of any kind. On the lake in the summer or ice fishing. He used to be really big into truck mudding,” says Dawn.

His life ended too soon, but Dawn says he died doing something he loved.

“Recently, we acquired snowmobiles and he loved it. Every chance he got, it didn't matter how tired he was when he got in, he's gone for a ride,” Dawn says.

His life wasn’t always picture perfect, but Michael didn’t let the hard times stop him from turning his life around, something his family will always admire him for.

“There's a lot of great accomplishments he made in the past few years that he worked really, really hard to do,” says Alicia Emery, Michael’s sister. “There's a lot of people in the community that are proud of him.”

Since Saturday, the Grand Traverse Band has been burning a sacred fire in honor of Michael.

“A lot of people talk about the light at the end of the tunnel. That fire is supposed to signify that light that's going to help guide you to that other side,” says Steven Alberts, Michael’s cousin. “This is something me and Mike did for our grandma and our uncles and just friends in the community that have passed on and so it's an honor to be here to do that for him today.”

Michael’s funeral will be at 1p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 in the Michael Ballroom at the Grand Traverse Resort.

A memorial fund has also been set up to support Michael's family.