Cheesemaker Sargento Recalls Various Products For Possible Listeria

Cheesemaker Sargento is recalling a handful of products because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recalled cheeses include some of their 'ultra-thin sliced longhorn colby' and packages of their 'chef blends shredded nacho and taco cheese' packages.

The Wisconsin based company says that no illnesses have been reported.

For complete information on the company's recall, click here. 