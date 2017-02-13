Gladwin Co. Woman Arrested For Shooting Gun, Man Hospitalized After Incident

Gladwin County deputies say a man ended up in the hospital after a violent situation involving a friend.

Deputies were first called to the house in Billings Township last Monday.

They say there were reports of shots fired, but deputies found the man hiding, covered in blood and naked without any bullet wounds.

Deputies say Rachel Haney had been drinking for hours, got upset and shot the pistol in the house.

One of the five shots went through the garage where the man was found.

Haney turned herself in, she was arrested for being disorderly and reckless discharge of a firearm.