Some Northern Michigan Schools Will Receive Grant Money For School Security

A handful of Northern Michigan schools are getting part of a $2 million grant to improve their school security.

Michigan State Police are giving the money out to 25 public schools, 24 non-public and three charter schools.

Eastern Upper Peninsula ISD is getting more than $127,000 and Newaygo County Regional Educational Service Agency is getting $120,000

Other schools getting the money include McBain Northern Michigan Christian School, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools, St. Francis Xavier in Petoskey, St. Mary's Catholic School in the Soo and St. Michael academy.

State police say the money for school safety improvements will benefit more than 62,000 students across the state.