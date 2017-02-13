Governor Snyder Appoints Member To Liquor Control Commission

Governor Snyder appointed Brad Jacobsen to the Liquor Control Commission on Monday.

Jacobsen will be a part of the five member commission, responsible for managing the beer, wine, distilled and mix spirit industries in Michigan.

Snyder says that the experiences Jacobsen has will make him a valuable member of the board.

“I am confident the experiences he’s had as a public servant will allow him to bring positive input to this board and ensure the proper execution of liquor distribution and laws throughout Michigan,” Snyder said.

Jacobsen served three terms in the Michigan House of Representatives and he is the founder and president of a non-profit organization.

Jacobsen will represent republicans and serve a four year term effective February 27, and expiring June 12, 2020. He will replace Edward Gaffney.