Retiring Well With Michael Reese: Investing In Retirement

If you are struggling with managing your retirement funds, a show airing Tuesday on 9&10 News may be able to help.

Centennial Wealth Advisory puts on Retiring Well with Michael Reese.

The show helps you plan for retirement and teaches you about the best way to use your retirement savings.

Tuesday, advisors are diving into the world of taxation on different investment vehicles.

They say when you put money into tax deferred vehicles like 401 K's or IRA's, you need to think about how it will impact you down the road in retirement.

“Really consider if this is what is best for you. Talk to a tax professional, your financial advisor and learn what you should be doing today. Consequences that happen many times when people are choosing the wrong investment is they're paying too much in tax dollars,” Financial Advisor Art Canfield said.

You can check out the show every Tuesday starting here on 9&10 News at 10 a.m.