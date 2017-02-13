Healthy Living: Frozen Shoulder Syndrome

It's a very painful condition that most of us have never heard of.

Frozen shoulder syndrome often comes on with little warning, and can limit a person's everyday activities.

As we show you in Healthy Living, the condition may mimic arthritis, but early diagnosis and treatment can help patients get on the road to recovery.

Doctor Rue says frozen shoulder syndrome affects about 2 percent of the U.S. population.

Experts are unsure why, but the condition is more prevalent in women than in men.