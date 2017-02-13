Jacks Journal: AAA School Safety Patrol

Each school morning all across Michigan almost 30,000 AAA Safety Patrollers take to their corners, keeping fellow students who walk to school safe.

At Glen Loomis in Traverse City 8 guards are on duty, one 5th grader takes the job seriously.

“I like to keep my friends safe and I like being outside, Ainsley Bielman, safety patrol captain said.

Back in my day the belts were orange, my post Asbury Park and Tireman was a coveted corner, lots of action. The day the fire truck roared by still ranks as a high light. Ainsley knows of what I speak.

“Well once me and my friend were out there and a garbage truck went over the corner and it was close to running over her,” Ainsley said.

The patrol program is closing in on 100 years now. Former presidents, Supreme Court justices, Olympians, astronauts…and at least 1 humble TV reporter have donned the safety belt. Even Tiger great Al Kaline was in the safety patrol.

Ainsley and her team start the day on duty at 8am and finish up at 3:05, and they are out there regardless of the weather.

“I usually wear lots of layers so I’m not that cold, but there are other safety patrollers like only in a hat and gloves and I’m like how are your legs not cold,” Ainsley said.

Spoken like a veteran, Glen Loomis’s patrol coordinator says that in the 3 years that the program has been at their school. Everyone is getting on board and that helps.

“Parents are starting to really understand what this is all about and the kids feel more confident, parents are listening when they are told to stop or go,” Liz Vogel, program coordinator said.

It may be a small job but it can pay big dividends, and be something you’re proud of being a part of when you grow up.