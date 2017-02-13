Bodies Found From House Fire In Leelanau Co.

Continuing coverage on a deadly house fire in Leelanau County.

The Leelanau Township deputy fire chief says they found the bodies of Shirley Devrou and Willie Jones in a Northport home that burned to the ground.

The fire station was just across the street from the home.

Firefighters saw the flames around 2:30 Saturday morning.

By the time they got there it was fully engulfed.

The Leelenau Township Fire Department says they don't know how the fire started and can't say if it's suspicious.