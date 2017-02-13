New USDA Therapy Is Treating Eczema In Dogs

There is a new USDA approved therapy to treat a type of eczema in dogs.

It’s freeing them from a condition that can leave pets in agony.

It has them constantly itching, scratching, and even biting their skin.

Kenneth Craig for CBS News in New Jersey has more details on the cure.

Barbara and Jeff Leebaw say if their two golden retrievers could speak, they'd tell you they use to be in agony, constantly itching.

"They have a different kind of allergies, but they were both miserable. Yes, she's saying, I was miserable,” Barbara said.

Their allergies triggered a topic dermatitis, which is like eczema in people, that left the dogs scratching and biting at their skin.

8 year old Cleveland had it worse.

“He started developing terrible hot spots, we tried doing everything, but nothing was helping,” Barbara said.

But now, a new USDA approved treatment is providing Cleveland and his sister CC some relief.

Veterinary dermatologist Ian Spiegel says the first of its kind injection for dogs, called cytopoint, targets a protein to stop the itch.

"It’s blocking this pathway or transmission to the brain that basically tells the dog to lick, bite, chew scratch, so you're basically turning that off," Spiegel said.

The injection is administered every four to eight weeks. Doctor Spiegel says unlike steroids and other medications, there are virtually no major side effects for dogs and it can be combined with other treatments.

"It's really worked for us, and it's really worked for them, and their lives are so much better," Barbara said.

And CC and Cleveland seem to agree.