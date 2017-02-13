Grand Traverse Co. Inmate Attempts Smuggling Drugs Into Jail Wit - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Grand Traverse Co. Inmate Attempts Smuggling Drugs Into Jail With Her Bra

An inmate at the Grand Traverse County Jail was caught trying to smuggle drugs inside.

The Traverse City police chief says Catherine Glynn was caught with two eight milligram strips of suspected sub Oxone.

She was hiding it in her bra.

Court documents show Glynn is in jail for retail fraud.

A report is being sent over to the prosecutor’s office.