Two Chicago Men Arrested For Using Counterfeit Money In Traverse City

Two men from Chicago are in jail after police caught them using fake money.

Traverse City police were called to the Family Fare on Eight Street Sunday night.

The store said that afternoon two men came in and bought chocolate, pistachios, batteries and alka seltzer with fake $100 bills.

Police were able to identify their car on video surveillance.

A sheriff's deputy later found them at the Courtyard Marriot hotel on South Airport Road.

The two men had a substantial amount of counterfeit money and officers arrested them for passing counterfeit bills.

Police say they also used fake money at Toys R Us and Little Caesars.