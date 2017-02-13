Bay Harbor House Fire In Emmet Co. - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Bay Harbor House Fire In Emmet Co.

A house fire started in Bay Harbor Monday morning.

Bay Harbor staff tell us the fire began after 7:30 Monday morning at a home on Vista Drive.

Petoskey Department of Public Safety responded.

There were at least three aerial trucks on scene. 

No one was in the house or the neighboring house.

The Bear Creek fire chief confirmed that no one was hurt.

