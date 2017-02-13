Oceana County Woman Injured After Crashing Into Trees

Oceana County deputies says a driver is in the hospital Monday morning in serious condition after she lost control of her vehicle and ran into several trees.

The Oceana County sheriff says it happened on Friday night just before 11:30pm.

He says Amber Davis, of Mears, was driving at a high speed, lost control and hit a couple of trees breaking them off at the base.

Vehicle parts broke off hitting a house nearby and causing damage.

Deputies says the vehicle engine and transmission broke free and was in two separate places.

The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a stop.

Deputies say alcohol and high speed are factors in the crash.