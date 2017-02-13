Adopt A Pet Tuesday: Autumn, Lovey & Oakie

It’s Adopt a Pet Tuesday on Michigan This Morning!

This week we have Autumn, Lovey and Oakie –just three of Northern Michigan’s many great adoptable animals waiting for a loving family to take them home.

Autumn is a 5-year-old Lab Mix.She is a very sweet and happy girl but she will need some extra special attention. Autumn is waiting to meet her forever family and the Homeward Bound Animal Shelter in Manistee.

Lovey is a 5-year-old Australian Shepherd Mix. She is spayed and housetrained. She loves being active. Lovey needs to be the only dog in the house. If you’re interested in taking Lovey home, visit the Little Traverse Bay Humane Society in Harbor Springs.

Oakie is a 20-week-old Domestic Short Hair. She is spayed and housetrained. Oakie is great with dogs, cats and children. She loves to run, play and snuggle, too! If Oakie sounds like a good fit for your family, head to the Lake Haven Rescue in Newaygo.

Tune in to MTM each Tuesday at 5:20 a.m. and 8:50 a.m. for more lovable Northern Michigan pets in search of families of their own!