Standards Proposed For Providing Legal Defense To Those Who Can’t Afford Attorney

A state agency is seeking public comment on a proposed set of standards for providing legal defense to people who can't afford attorneys.

The standards would include things like education and training for attorneys, the initial client interview, retaining experts and investigators, and the first appearance before a judge.

The Michigan Indigent Defense Commission has submitted the proposals to the state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

The Michigan Supreme Court conditionally approved them last year.

Every local system that provides attorneys for defendants who can't afford one are required to submit a plan for complying with standards.