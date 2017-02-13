DNR To Hold Ice Fishing Class In Cadillac

Are you interested in ice fishing?

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources can help you learn the basics.

The DNR Outdoor Skills Academy's Hard Water School will hold an ice fishing class February 25 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunt and Fish Center in Cadillac.

You'll learn how to set up equipment, how and where to fish, when it's safe to be on the ice, and how to fish with electronics.

The class will focus on techniques for catching walleye and pan fish, along with tips on targeting northern pike.

For more information about the classes, click here.