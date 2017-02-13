Marquette Co. Road Commission Receives Legal Advice During Road Dispute

An Upper Peninsula road commission is getting free legal advice as it turns to an appeals court in an argument over a road and wetland.

Pacific Legal Foundation is taking the case after the Marquette County Road Commissions proposed to fill 25 acres of wetlands to build a road.

The road would provide a more direct route for trucks between a mine and processing mill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency raised objections over the environmental impacts.

The road commission sued but a federal judge said the county doesn’t have a practical claim.

Judge Robert Holmes Bell did not change his position when asked to reconsider.