Thousands Evacuated As California Dam Spillway Threatens To Fail

Hundreds of thousands of people in northern California have been evacuated after high waters and erosion threaten to damage an emergency spillway at the nation's tallest dam.

The evacuation order was put in place Sunday afternoon, after emergency officials say a 30 foot spillway on the Oroville Dam began failing due to erosion.

So far, at least 188,000 people living in the area have been forced to evacuate.

Emergency crews and the California National Guard have started working to prevent any further damage to the spillway.

The National Guard is also providing helicopters to assist with damage prevention efforts.