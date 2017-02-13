Ron Weiser Elected Chairman Of Michigan Republican Party - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Ron Weiser Elected Chairman Of Michigan Republican Party

The former chairman of the Michigan Republican Party is now leading them again.

Ron Weiser was unanimously elected Saturday as chairman.

Ronna Romney McDaniel stepped down to become head of the national party.

Weiser addressed 3,000 party members saying he has hope for the GOP's future.

One of his main focuses will be to find someone to challenge U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018.