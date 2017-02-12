Public Visitation Announced for Mike Ilitch - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Public Visitation Announced for Mike Ilitch

Plans for a public visitation for Mike Ilitch have been announced. 

The family says he will lie in repose in the Grand Lobby of the Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit on Wednesday from 12-8 p.m.

People are also invited to share memories or write a message to the family on a memorial site at Comerica Park. 

It's located near the 'Big Tiger' entrance. 

The family is also planning a private memorial service. 