Cadillac Businesses Impacted by Power Outage

One of the places impacted by power outages was Evergreen Resort in Cadillac.

Our cameras were there rolling as the lights came back on.

Evergreen says they lost power around 4:00 Sunday night.

They had to light their lobby with flashlights and candles until the lights came back on.

They also had to close a restaurant at the resort for the evening.

People staying there also had to make adjustments.

“Some chose to move and relocate and some are just waiting it out a little bit, so they'll see if the power comes back on. It's a little slower night for us and it would not have been good for it to happen on a Friday or a Saturday when we're full,” said General Manager Tom Kiel

The power was restored just before 8:00 Sunday night.