People Living On Lake Skegemog React To Deadly Ice Accident

Continuing coverage after a man died on a Northern Michigan lake after his snowmobile went off the ice and into open water.

The Antrim County Sheriff's Department says dive teams found the body of Michael Shananaquet Saturday morning in Lake Skegemog.

Deputies say he and his snowmobile went off the ice and into open water around 8:30 Friday night.

A person nearby called 911 when they heard him yelling for help, that’s when first responders tried to rescue him.

9&10's Taylor Jones was at Lake Skegemog Sunday talking to those who witnessed what happened.

“I just heard the Coast Guard, it was shaking the house. You could see the spotlights and could see a lot of red flashing lights across on Skegemog point,” says Dan Jenkins, Lake Skegemog resident.

That's what Dan Jenkins heard Friday night as search and rescue crews tried to find Michael Shananaquet after he went into open water while driving his snowmobile on Lake Skegemog.

“I realized when I walked out there, I saw more lights down at Chippewa Trail. The Coast Guard was looking down there, hovering and searching. That went on from about ten till midnight,” says Jenkins.

Crews found a snowmobile trail that led to open water, but were unable to find Michael or his snowmobile.

Saturday morning dive teams recovered Michael’s body

Dan says the open water on the lake has been a concern this year.

“The lake each year, it's less frozen. We look right out to the narrows out there, where it joins with Elk and it used to freeze all the way out into Elk Lake. It's been retrieving every year and this year has been open water coming through,” says Jenkins.

This tragedy comes about a month after two snowmobilers had to be rescued when they went through the ice.

“Generally this is pretty safe lake and maybe that is what this person thought, but it's really open down at that end this year and I’m surprised he didn't know about a month ago when the guys from Indiana went through,” says Jenkins.

click here to support Michael's family