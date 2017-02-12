Leelanau County Fire Victims Identified

We now know the names of two people killed in a local house fire.

The Leelanau Township Deputy Fire Chief says the bodies of Shirley Devrou and Willie Jones were found in a Northport home that burned to the ground.

The fire started around 2:30 Saturday morning when firefighters at the station across the street from the home saw flames.

The Deputy Chief says they had the fire under control in 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.