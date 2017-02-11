Northern Michigan Remembers Mike Ilitch

International mourning, following the death of Mike Ilitch.

Ilitch was the owner of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings. He also was the founder of Little Caesar’s Pizza.

He passed away Friday night.

Known for the positive impact he had on the state of Michigan, the Ilitch family says he'll be remembered also for his positive impact on the world of sports.

Ilitch had a true passion and commitment to the city of Detroit.

In 1959, he and his wife opened the first Little Caesar's restaurant in Detroit.

Since then, the business has grown into the world's largest carry out pizza chain.

20 years later, Ilitch bought the Detroit Red Wings.

Followed by the Detroit Tigers in the 90s.

He was 87 years old.

Sports fans here in northern Michigan are also remembering Mike Ilitch and what he did for the state.

They also noted the special connection many people here in northern Michigan have to his teams, especially the Red Wings.

“It’s certainly a sad day for the city of Detroit and for the state of Michigan in general, he left a lasting legacy on that city and our state. The Red Wings have their training camp up here in northern Michigan. It’s quite cold so we are a hockey part of the country, so I would say there are many hockey fans up here. It’s been a topic of conversation amongst people,” says Ross Weddle, Traverse City.

The Ilitch family is planning a private memorial service but also say a public one is in the works.