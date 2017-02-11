Two Dead After House Destroyed By Fire In Leelanau County

A man is dead after trying to kill insects with fire.
“I was sick to my gut, it's terrible to have that happen.” With sunny skies and climbing temperatures, it's easy to forget danger still remains.
Traverse City police are looking for a man who they say broke into a home and stabbed another man.
The Washington Post is reporting President Donald Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic state militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.
Several questions raised by city commissioners Monday night over the request to bring another big event to Traverse City.
Workers are protesting outside the St. Marys Cement plant in Charlevoix, concerned for their safety.
A man and his daughter are accused of taking money from a vulnerable adult.
A man admitted to murdering a woman in Presque Isle County.
Workers and their supporters were picketing in Charlevoix County Monday in the name of job site safety.
A new playground is coming to Alanson with the help of the community.
