Two Dead After House Destroyed By Fire In Leelanau County

Two people are dead after a house fire early Saturday morning in Leelanau County.

Now investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

The Leelanau Township Fire Department says the fire started around 2:30 Saturday morning.

Firefighters at the department noticed a home across the street was on fire and responded.

9&10's Taylor Jones was on scene talking to firefighters and neighbors.

“It was totally engulfed when they reported it. When we rolled on scene, it was more engulfed and pretty much had burnt itself down and out,” says Deputy-Chief Eric Hallett, Leelanau Township Fire Department.

A Leelanau County home, destroyed by fire.

It started around 2:30 Saturday morning. As firefighters fought the flames, they found two bodies in what's now left of the home.

“Full flames, everything’s burning. We had the fire contained in about a half an hour after we arrived, then dealt with hot spots. We weren't going into this one at all. We did some checking and noticed there was a car in the drive way and started going from there,” says Hallett.

The Leelanau Township Fire Departments says they don't know how the fire started and can’t say if it's suspicious.

The Sheriff's Office and State Police are now handling the investigation.

“It’s one of the harder ones that we deal with. Up here we don't deal with a lot of fires, usually if we do have a fire, it’s a building. We’re not dealing with lives, so this hits a little harder,” says Hallett.

Word of the fire spread quickly through the small community, neighbors say it was difficult news to hear.

“I feel sorry for the family, whoever it was over there and like I said it’s just too bad. It makes your mind wonder, could it have been you,” says Regina Venoyer.

The names of the victims have not been released as the investigation continues.