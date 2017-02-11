Antrim County Deputies Recover Body from Lake Skegemog

A man's body has been recovered from Lake Skegemog after a search that started Friday night.

Deputies say around 8:30 p.m. someone called saying they heard someone yelling for help out on the lake in Milton Township.

When first responders got there, they found a snowmobile track that lead from shore out to open water but couldn't find the snowmobile or the person who was operating it.

The Coast Guard was also called in to help search.

Saturday morning a dive team was back on scene and around 9:30 a.m. the Antrim County Sheriff says divers found the body of Michael Shananaquet of Williamsburg.

The accident remains under investigation and it's not known if alcohol was a factor.