Antrim County Deputies Recover Body from Lake Skegemog

Traverse City police are looking for a man who they say broke into a home and stabbed another man.
A man is dead after trying to kill insects with fire.
Caught on Camera - A car caught on fire after losing control and hitting a tree in Antrim County.
A teenage boy is OK after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car.
Workers are protesting outside the St. Marys Cement plant in Charlevoix, concerned for their safety.
A man and his daughter are accused of taking money from a vulnerable adult.
A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times.
“I was sick to my gut, it's terrible to have that happen.” With sunny skies and climbing temperatures, it's easy to forget danger still remains.
A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.
A Cadillac man who had sex with a child is heading to prison.
