Leelanau County House Fire Leaves Two People Dead

Two people are dead after a house fire in Leelanau County.

The Leelanau Township Fire Department says the fire started Saturday morning at a home in Northport.

When they got there, flames were shooting out of the home.

They say they later found two bodies.

The Leelanau County Sherrif's Department is now investigating and is expected to hold a press conference on Monday.

No names have been released.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you more information.