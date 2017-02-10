Breaking: Rescue Crews Looking For Person On Antrim Co. Lake

Breaking news into the nine and ten newsroom: rescue crews are looking for a person on the ice of an Antrim County lake.

Details are extremely limited right now.

A Milton Township firefighter did tell us they're searching for someone who was yelling for help on Lake Skegemog.

Coast Guard helicopters and sheriff department dive teams are joining the effort.

This comes just a month after rescue workers had to pull a snowmobiler out of the same lake.

We have calls in with several different area agencies...

We will update you on this still developing story when details become available.