Breaking: Rescue Crews Looking For Person On Antrim Co. Lake

Breaking news into the nine and ten newsroom: rescue crews are looking for a person on the ice of an Antrim County lake.

Details are extremely limited right now.

A Milton Township firefighter did tell us they're searching for someone who was yelling for help on Lake Skegemog.

Coast Guard helicopters and sheriff department dive teams are joining the effort.

This comes just a month after rescue workers had to pull a snowmobiler out of the same lake.

We have calls in with several different area agencies...

We will update you on this still developing story when details become available.

  • Manistee County Teen OK After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:08:14 GMT
    A teenage boy is OK after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car.

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

