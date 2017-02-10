Traverse City Looks Into Loft Program Bringing More Work Force H - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Traverse City Looks Into Loft Program Bringing More Work Force Housing

The need for housing in Traverse City has been years in the making.

But a new program is working to fill empty downtown second floors with apartments.     

The Loft Program has been used in other parts of the state, successfully.

Now city manager, Marty Coburn hopes to bring it to Traverse City.

The program would create apartments on the second and third levels above businesses in the downtown district.

It would work to connect property owners with available H.U.D. funding.

The city manager says this is huge because work force housing is such a demand, but businesses need the help to create it. 

“It's a partnership with the local governments and private property owners in terms of creating affordable housing within the downtown. You're not utilizing any more or additional land,” says Traverse City’s city manager, Marty Colburn.

The city manager hopes to present the plan in the next few months.

