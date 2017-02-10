Kalkaska Gym Packed For Memorial Game To Honor Late Classmate - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Kalkaska Gym Packed For Memorial Game To Honor Late Classmate

Posted: Updated:

“I think it's really cool seeing all the people and all the support from everybody.”

Remembering a life taken too soon.

A gym packed in red tonight, to show support for a former student.

High schooler Damen Huffman died suddenly just after Christmas.

His body was found in his room at his parents’ house in Kalkaska.

The sheriffs department has no indication as to how he died, but tonight the Kalkaska community shows its support for Damen.

Fans, parents and students decked out in red, Damen’s favorite color.

Many sporting red shirts made just for tonight.

Kalkaska taking on Boyne City, who showed their support as well, with red socks.     

“It’s really nice to have all the love and support for everybody. The whole community is morning so for everybody to band together and get through the hard time together.”

Proceeds from tonight's ice cream, concessions, and student ticket sales will benefit the Huffman family. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Manistee County Teen OK After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel

    Manistee County Teen OK After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel

    Monday, May 15 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:08:14 GMT
    Monday, May 15 2017 1:08 AM EDT2017-05-15 05:08:14 GMT

    A teenage boy is OK after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car.

    A teenage boy is OK after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing his car.

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:40:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    •   