Kalkaska Gym Packed For Memorial Game To Honor Late Classmate

“I think it's really cool seeing all the people and all the support from everybody.”

Remembering a life taken too soon.

A gym packed in red tonight, to show support for a former student.

High schooler Damen Huffman died suddenly just after Christmas.

His body was found in his room at his parents’ house in Kalkaska.

The sheriffs department has no indication as to how he died, but tonight the Kalkaska community shows its support for Damen.

Fans, parents and students decked out in red, Damen’s favorite color.

Many sporting red shirts made just for tonight.

Kalkaska taking on Boyne City, who showed their support as well, with red socks.

“It’s really nice to have all the love and support for everybody. The whole community is morning so for everybody to band together and get through the hard time together.”

Proceeds from tonight's ice cream, concessions, and student ticket sales will benefit the Huffman family.