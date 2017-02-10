Former Emmet Co. Pastor Dies: Injured After Explosion - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Former Emmet Co. Pastor Dies: Injured After Explosion

Posted: Updated:

A former Emmet county pastor who was hurt this week after an explosion has died.

William Mindel was working on a heater in his harbor springs workshop Wednesday when it exploded.

Harbor light community chapel says Mindel died from his injuries tonight.

He served as pastor for more than a decade at the church.

As of right now, no funeral arrangements have been set.

