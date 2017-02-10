Ferris State University Professor Reacts To Travel Ban Attempt

Reaction to President Trump's travel ban continues to pour in across the country and in Northern Michigan, even as it's on hold.

The President's ban was denied by the 9th circuit court.

He said he won't immediately appeal the ban to the Supreme Court.

So for now, refugees and citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations can continue to enter the U.S.

The three judge panel ruled the government has no evidence that any person from the countries named has carried out a terror attack in the U.S.

He says to remember it's not the first time our country has tried something like this most recent ban.

"It's not unusual for a president to bring this up. It's what appears to be the arbitrary nature of the ban that are troubling I think," said Dr. Dan Underwood.

Doctor Dan Underwood has spent years studying the history of our country.

"We can't forget we've seen this before. George Bush had the Access of Evil Countries we've seen this before it's just never sold very well to the public," he said.

But certain things about what President Trump wants to do stand out.

"He could reword it retry it through the legislature and maybe get them to sign off on a different version a slightly softer version maybe for instance going after people with criminal backgrounds which we already do," he said.

Underwood points to several things leaving people in our country unsettled.

"This is a very different issue and it's raising concerns for other citizens, because of the idea of racial profiling, religious profiling that becomes a problem," he said.

And even though he says most people's lives wouldn't change, if any ban eventually goes through it would still have an impact.

"We happen to have many students from the Middle East here. Many. And it would affect them considerably having their family come over for visits," he said.

Underwood also says he has never seen this much controversy in a President's first month of office.