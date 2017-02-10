Cheboygan County Doctor Accused of Wife's Murder Back in Court - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Cheboygan County Doctor Accused of Wife's Murder Back in Court

A Cheboygan County doctor was back in court Friday to determine if there's enough evidence to go to trial.

He's accused of murdering his wife last year.

Dr. Jerome Siudara's wife, Elizabeth, was found dead from an overdose in their Cheboygan County home last August.

Investigators say Dr. Siudara left out six days worth of medications that she took.

They say the doctor did not immediately call police when he noticed they were gone.

Dr. Siudara is charged with second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter.

Friday, his preliminary examination continued to determine if there was enough evidence to go to trial.

A toxicology expert took the stand on what he saw in Elizabeth's testing.

"Doctor, for an individual who overdosed on Alprazolam, Zolpidem and Hyrdroconde, what symptoms would you expect to see, physical symptoms?" Cheboygan County prosecutor Daryl Vizina said."Similar to this," Spectrum Health Grand Rapids director of toxicology Dr. Benedict Kusilikis said.

Dr. Siudara's preliminary examination will continue March 20.

