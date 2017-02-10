Haring Township Fire Department Proposes Ordinance to Bill Car Accidents, Negligence

"It would be very beneficial,” said Fire Chief Duane Alworden, Haring Township Fire Department. “Everything has gotten expensive."

A proposed ordinance would help fund a Northern Michigan fire department by billing you for their services.

If the ordinance passes, it would let the Haring Township Fire Department bill people for car accidents and other emergencies.

The Haring Township Board could enact the plan next week, and it would take effect immediately.

“It’s giving the right to the fire department to be able to bill for incidents that happen inside the township here that the fire department would respond to,” Alworden said.

Chief Alworden’s plan seems simple.

“Excessive fire alarms would be a part of it. Accidents, negligence of fires, fire escapes things that like that occur,” Alworden said. “It could put an extra $20,000 into our vehicle replacement fund and equipment replacement. It's not really going to subsidize anything of our budget. My command staff does a 5-year-plan and in the next three years, the jaws are looking at being replaced and that’s a $40,000 replacement for two pieces of equipment.”

Chief Alworden says the proposal asks for a one-year trial period of charging for response to all accidents involving injuries.

“If it's going to be a pain to us, then we'll look at other options of doing it and the only other option would be, at this point, would be possibly a dedicated millage to the fire department,” Alworden said. “I'm trying to avoid that because it's not the township residents that are using the fire department."

We checked in with another fire department to get their perspective on billing for services.

“There are areas around Northern Michigan, throughout the state and nationwide that bill for fire departments,” said Anthony Wolff, Cadillac City Fire Department fire marshal.

Wolff says it's fairly common practice.

“There are a lot of things to take into consideration anytime you are adopting new fees especially when people aren't really used to seeing that stuff from fire departments,” Wolff said.

It's a decision that will be taken up with the public at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at the Haring Township Board meeting.

“This is not designed to come at them because we hardly respond to township residents,” Alworden said.