City of Cheboygan Working to Make Improvements to Downtown

"We're trying to turn Cheboygan around," City of Cheboygan city manager, Tom Eustice said.

A city is working to make improvements and now they're getting more resources to do it.

The City of Cheboygan has been working with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and they have big plans.

Friday at the Cheboygan Opera House, city and state officials gathered to celebrate entering the associate level of the Michigan Main Street Program and becoming formally engaged in the Redevelopment Ready Communities Program.

It was an exciting day for the City of Cheboygan as the Michigan Economic Development Corporation came out to celebrate their collaborative efforts to improve the City of Cheboygan.

"Summer 2016 we had 15 vacant storefronts in a four block area in downtown Cheboygan and we need to change that," Eustice said. "Our focus is we have to do something to improve that."

The City of Cheboygan thinks the MEDC's Redevelopment Ready Communities and Michigan Main Street programs will pump in new life.

"We need federal and state resource dollars to help us grow and they recognize that," Eustice said.

The city already received a more than $980,000 grant to work on water infrastructure, sidewalk, curbs and more on Huron St.

Local businesses like Purple Tree Books says seeing the effort is exciting for downtown's future.

"They are actually moving and working and showing that there is going to be change and going to be very good change," Purple Tree Books owner Emily Clare said.

Businesses want more people to see Cheboygan as a great destination, between it's waterfront access, trail systems and downtown shopping.

"It's just, you know, a real hidden secret, but we want to share that," Clare said. "These programs are going to help us do that."

The Boyne City city manager says they've seen real change working with the programs, having two major development projects he believes are direct results.

"I'm really excited to see the MEDC expanding this program, encouraging other communities to get active in it," City of Boyne City city manager Michael Cain said. "I think its going to up everyone's game."

"We're moving forward," Eustice said. "Everything looks very positive for us."

The city hopes to begin the work here on Huron St. this coming spring.