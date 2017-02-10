City of Cheboygan Working to Make Improvements to Downtown

A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.
A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times.
We are following developing news out of North Korea.
An Upper Peninsula prison has admitted to temporarily losing control of the facility to an inmate rebellion.
A home in Petoskey was destroyed by a fire Sunday morning.
Northern Michigan is full of landmarks and beautiful places, but there are a few hidden gems that not many people know about.
A Jackson prison worker is out of a job after being accused of having sex with an inmate.
A Wexford County commissioner accused of driving drunk through a neighborhood admitted to the crime and was immediately sentenced.
A family dream one step closer to reality, the planned Northern Michigan Banquet Event Center broke ground today in Houghton Lake.
