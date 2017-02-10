Firefighters, Paramedics Spend Day Ice Training On Boardman Lake

A team of firefighters and paramedics spent the day training on the ice on Boardman Lake.

The focus is on knowing what to do in a first responder situation to help someone who may have fallen through ice on a lake or river.

First responders put themselves through the paces in potential real-life scenarios and how they can go about helping.

Training crews say their staff does this routinely because they never know when a situation may come up.

“We train annually on ice rescue, doing all sorts of evolutions, just because it takes no more than 5 minutes while you're in the water to be incapacitated. We recommend to all fishermen going out on the water to check the ice first,” says Chris Peron, Traverse City Fire Dept.

Traverse City Fire advises anyone going out on the ice to always carry a flotation device and ice picks.