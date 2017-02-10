Firefighters, Paramedics Spend Day Ice Training On Boardman Lake - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Firefighters, Paramedics Spend Day Ice Training On Boardman Lake

Posted: Updated:

A team of firefighters and paramedics spent the day training on the ice on Boardman Lake.

The focus is on knowing what to do in a first responder situation to help someone who may have fallen through ice on a lake or river.

First responders put themselves through the paces in potential real-life scenarios and how they can go about helping.

Training crews say their staff does this routinely because they never know when a situation may come up.

“We train annually on ice rescue, doing all sorts of evolutions, just because it takes no more than 5 minutes while you're in the water to be incapacitated. We recommend to all fishermen going out on the water to check the ice first,” says Chris Peron, Traverse City Fire Dept.

Traverse City Fire advises anyone going out on the ice to always carry a flotation device and ice picks.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:40:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    •   