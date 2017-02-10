Alpena Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Alpena Police Arrest Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child



Alpena police arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted a child.

Police have been investigating the assaults since December when a child told them about the sex crimes.

Douglas Becker is now charged with several sex crimes, including first and second degree criminal sexual conduct, as well as accosting a child.

If convicted, Becker could face up to life in prison.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

