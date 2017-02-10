CMU: Person Responsible For Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card No - Northern Michigan's News Leader

CMU: Person Responsible For Anti-Semitic Valentine's Day Card Not A Student

We have update on the anti-Semitic valentine that turned up at Central Michigan University.

CMU says it found the person responsible.

The card appeared in a valentine's bag during a College Republicans event Wednesday night.

The card had a picture of Adolph Hitler and a disturbing message.

The card also turned up in another building on campus.

CMU says after investigating, they found the young woman responsible.

She is not a student and has left Mount Pleasant.

In the university's latest release, they say the College Republicans did not know about the card.

Northern Michigan's News Leader worked for several hours to bring you more information Friday. Our messages to the College Republicans were not returned.

