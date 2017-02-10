Putin: Russia Welcomes Pres. Trump's Statements About Restoring - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Putin: Russia Welcomes Pres. Trump's Statements About Restoring Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country welcomes President Donald Trump's statements about the need to restore the strained Russian-American relations.

He added Moscow is waiting for the Trump administration to prepare for dialogue.

Putin says Moscow and Washington could jointly tackle the terror threat and deal with other global challenges.

He added that it will depend on the U.S. to hold such a meeting.

