President Trump: Tax Reform Plan To Be Announced In Coming Weeks

President Donald Trump says tax reform is coming.

He is promising a "phenomenal" tax plan to be announced in the next two to three weeks.

He didn't give any details, but the White House says it will include tax cuts for individuals and businesses.

Congress needs to approve any overhaul to the tax code.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

