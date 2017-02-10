Man Is Headed To Prison For A Minimum Of 25 Years For Sex Crimes - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Man Is Headed To Prison For A Minimum Of 25 Years For Sex Crimes

A man who a former prosecutor once tried to hire to murder someone is going to prison for at least 25 years for sex crimes.

Dale Fisher is going to prison after admitting to having a sexual relations with a teenage girl several times.

Fisher pleaded guilty to third degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this year.

He also pleaded guilty to habitual felony fourth offense.

Fisher does get credit for serving 108 days.

