Blue Lights At Detroit Lions Stadium Sparks Controversy

Some are trying to get the Detroit Lions to turn off their blue lights at night.

Many have signed a petition claiming Ford Field's roof is light pollution.

It's sparking a debate over what is considered light pollution -- and what are just colorful lights representing the city's nightlife.

The blue glow was part of a $2 million stadium renovation that came on last August.

The petition claims the stadium broke the city's illumination ordinance,

Ford Field says it followed all the rules.