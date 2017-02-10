56 Groups Receive Financial Boost From GT Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians

More than $884,000 is going to 56 local organizations thanks to the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

The state requires the tribe to do it twice a year.

They give 2 percent of their gaming revenues from the casinos to organizations around the community.

9&10’s Caroline Powers and photojournalist Jacob Johnson have more on where some of the money is going.

Dozens of schools, nonprofits and law enforcement agencies got a financial boost Friday from the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.

“Native Americans always gave and this is just part of that,” says Thurlow “Sam” McClellan, chairman of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. “We enjoy doing this.”

They Bay Area Transportation Authority says they money they received will allow them to launch a new program they’ve been working on since the fall.

“The idea is to provide door to door service for folks to get down for health and wellness appointments,” says Eric Lingaur, communications director for BATA. “So we're talking about going grocery shopping, we're talking about going to the doctor, we're talking about any type of thing that could connect people from Leelanau County into Traverse City.”

More than $30,000 is going to the Father Fred Foundation.

“We provide free food, clothing, household goods and some limited financial aid to our neighbors in need,” says executive director, Deb Haase. “We are 100 percent community donations.”

With it costing Father Fred more than $15,000 a week to run their food pantry, a boost like this will allow them to keep their food pantry stocked year round.

“There are many folks who are falling just a little bit behind in their rent and they're in danger of losing their housing,” Haase says. “So if we can help to keep them in their housing and prevent homelessness for them, that's something that we're honored to be able to do.”