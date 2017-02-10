Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering Public School

Protesters blocked the entrance to a public middle school Friday in Washington, DC where newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was scheduled to speak.

DeVos is a west Michigan native, Republican donor and proponent of school choice.

On Tuesday she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in.

Her confirmation continues to draw opposition from those who argue DeVos will gut public education and direct federal funding to charter, private and parochial schools.

Journalists were not allowed to entering the school to cover the event.

DeVos stands firm, saying she will work for those who supported her nomination, as well as for those that did not.

DeVos issued a statement following the incident Friday.

"I respect peaceful protest, and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education," the statement said. "No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation's school children."