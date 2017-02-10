Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering P - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Protesters Block Education Secretary Betsy DeVos From Entering Public School

Posted: Updated:

Protesters blocked the entrance to a public middle school Friday in Washington, DC where newly confirmed Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was scheduled to speak.

DeVos is a west Michigan native, Republican donor and proponent of school choice.

On Tuesday she was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and sworn in.

Her confirmation continues to draw opposition from those who argue DeVos will gut public education and direct federal funding to charter, private and parochial schools.

Journalists were not allowed to entering the school to cover the event.

 DeVos stands firm, saying she will work for those who supported her nomination, as well as for those that did not.

DeVos issued a statement following the incident Friday.

"I respect peaceful protest, and I will not be deterred in executing the vital mission of the Department of Education," the statement said. "No school door in America will be blocked from those seeking to help our nation's school children."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-14 19:40:46 GMT

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

    •   