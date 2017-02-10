Healthy Living: Pill Replacing Injection - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Pill Replacing Injection

For people with life-threatening food allergies, the EpiPen is the first line of treatment.

But the price of the pen has gone sky high, retailing at more than $600 for a pack of two in New York City.

What if a pill could one day replace the needle?

Learn more in today's Healthy Living.

The research team has met with the Food and Drug Administration and the plan is to start human trials in the next two years.

