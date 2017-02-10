Hometown Tourist: The Barn Social in Cadillac - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Hometown Tourist: The Barn Social in Cadillac

Posted: Updated:
In this technology heavy day and age, it’s fun to be a bit nostalgic about growing up and our favorite sayings and songs.

The Barn Social in Cadillac is specializing in nostalgia, selling dozens of handmade goods with sayings on them you’ll surely remember.

It’s a home décor store full of ideas.

Kalin and Erin visited to learn more in this week’s Hometown Tourist.

  • Cadillac Motorcycle Accident Sends 3 People to Hospital

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:32 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:32:46 GMT
    A car and a motorcycle collided Saturday night in Cadillac sending three people to the hospital.

  • Grayling Woman Dies in Otsego County Accident

    Saturday, May 13 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-05-14 00:45:26 GMT
    A Grayling woman is dead after State Police say the SUV she was driving drove off the road and rolled several times. 

  • DEVELOPING: North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:34:45 GMT
    We are following developing news out of North Korea.  

